UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council Following Up Progress Of Joint Initiatives

Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

The Executive Committee of the UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council has convened to further enhance collaboration between the two sides under the co-chairmanship of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The Executive Committee of the UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council has convened to further enhance collaboration between the two sides under the co-chairmanship of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning.

The meeting occasioned a follow-up of a number of joint strategic initiatives to accelerate cooperation across various development fields.

The Council in April this year formed seven joint committees to review and discuss joint projects related to tourism, politics, environment and housing, industry, investments and security.

The Council was established through an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May 2016, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to achieve their joint vision and highlight their countries’ stature in the areas of the economy, social development, politics and military integration, as well as to ensure the welfare of their communities.

It sets a role model for integration thanks to the unlimited support of the two countries’ leadership and their tireless efforts to unleash synergy across all domains for the best interests of the two countries' peoples.

