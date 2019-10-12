UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council's Environment & Housing Committee Convenes

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council's Environment & Housing Committee convenes

The UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council's Environment & Housing Committee has convened for the first time to enhance collaboration between the two sides

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council's Environment & Housing Committee has convened for the first time to enhance collaboration between the two sides .

The Council in April this year formed seven joint committees to review and discuss joint projects related to tourism, politics, environment and housing, industry, investments and security.

The Environment & Housing Committee met under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, to follow up on the initiatives launched during the first round of the UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council, where it has been agreed to streamline the establishment of joint housing projects and increase the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

"The UAE government believes in the importance consolidating collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across all fronts, including providing pioneering housing solutions that ensure social stability and preservation of environment according to best international practices," said Dr.

Al Nuaimi.

Al-Hogail, for his part, said the Saudi-Emirati partnership through the Coordination Council contributes to ensuring best utilisation of available resources, maximising economic value and expediting sustainable development of the housing sector.

The Council was established through an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May 2016, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to achieve their joint vision and highlight their countries’ stature in the areas of the economy, social development, politics and military integration, as well as to ensure the welfare of their communities.

It sets a role model for integration thanks to the unlimited support of the two countries’ leadership and their tireless efforts to unleash synergy across all domains for the best interests of the two countries' peoples.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud April May 2016 All Government Agreement Industry Best Housing

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Oct ..

3 minutes ago

Bullish trend dominates PSX throughout week, index ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center partners with reg ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad police reunite lost teenagers

4 minutes ago

Red-hot Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to reach Shanghai ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Arabiya Journalist Arrested in Turkey for Cover ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.