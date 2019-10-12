The UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council's Environment & Housing Committee has convened for the first time to enhance collaboration between the two sides

The Council in April this year formed seven joint committees to review and discuss joint projects related to tourism, politics, environment and housing, industry, investments and security.

The Environment & Housing Committee met under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, to follow up on the initiatives launched during the first round of the UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council, where it has been agreed to streamline the establishment of joint housing projects and increase the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

"The UAE government believes in the importance consolidating collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across all fronts, including providing pioneering housing solutions that ensure social stability and preservation of environment according to best international practices," said Dr.

Al Nuaimi.

Al-Hogail, for his part, said the Saudi-Emirati partnership through the Coordination Council contributes to ensuring best utilisation of available resources, maximising economic value and expediting sustainable development of the housing sector.

The Council was established through an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May 2016, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to achieve their joint vision and highlight their countries’ stature in the areas of the economy, social development, politics and military integration, as well as to ensure the welfare of their communities.

It sets a role model for integration thanks to the unlimited support of the two countries’ leadership and their tireless efforts to unleash synergy across all domains for the best interests of the two countries' peoples.