UAE-Saudi Housing Council holds 4th meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) The Saudi-Emirati Housing Council, one of the initiatives of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, held its fourth meeting in Dubai.

The virtual meeting was attended by Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing for housing subsidies, and General Supervisor of the International Cooperation Department at the ministry led the Saudi side.

Prince Talal emphasised that the council's meeting aimed at enhancing ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Jameela Al Findi, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme conveyed the greetings of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and stressed the UAE's desire to sustain joint bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of the Saudi-Emirati Housing Council, she also thanked Abdulla Al Badeer, Saudi Deputy Minister of Housing and former chairman of the council for his notable achievements during his chairmanship of the council.

The participants also reviewed future projects and exchanged views on the approach and mechanism adopted by the two countries.