Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The joint Emirati-Saudi military exercise, dubbed "One Destiny," which is taking place in the UAE, is continuing with the participation of Emirati and Saudi land forces.

The military cooperation between the two countries aims to reinforce the combat readiness of their armed forces, as well as promote the exchange of defence and military knowledge and skills through organising training exercises, increasing the operational capacities of the units, and establishing the foundations of joint action and cooperation.

The exercise is part of the joint training plans and programmes held between Emirati and Saudi land forces, aimed at sharpening their capacities and combat abilities.

The training has highlighted the level of training and organisation of participating units which carried out various combat exercises, and underscored the capacities of their human and technical resources, as well as their heightened combat readiness to address any threats to the region.

