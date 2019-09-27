UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Saudi Ministries Of Foreign Affairs Reinforcing Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 hours ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

UAE, Saudi ministries of foreign affairs reinforcing cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation and establishing partnerships to achieve their mutual visions and objectives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation and establishing partnerships to achieve their mutual visions and objectives.

During the meeting held Thursday between Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary at the MoFAIC, and Tameem Al Dawsary, Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs, both sides discussed how to better serve Emirati and Saudi citizens, achieve the strategic objectives of the UAE government, and monitor the recommendations of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The MoFAIC also explained the services it provides to citizens and foreigners, both inside the UAE and through the country’s embassies and consulates abroad.

Both sides highlighted the importance of promoting communication and cooperation to realise their mutual interests and discussed how to achieve organisational excellence and leadership in services development according to the best standards.

Related Topics

UAE Saudi Citizens Saudi Sari Government Best

Recent Stories

Tehran Says Latest US Sanctions on China Violate U ..

12 minutes ago

Polyclinic issues protocols for handling dengue pa ..

12 minutes ago

Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi addresses seminar

12 minutes ago

Russia's Okhotnik Combat Drone Performed First Joi ..

12 minutes ago

Issue of Creating Nuclear Arms in Iran Currently I ..

12 minutes ago

France's SNCF wants to merge Eurostar and Thalys s ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.