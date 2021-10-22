UrduPoint.com

UAE, Saudi Pilots Perform Spectacular Air Show At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) Thousands of the Expo 2020 Dubai's visitors got a glimpse of a spectacular air show that zoomed across the sky today as part of the thrilling sights of the world's greatest show.

The skies over the site's Jubilee Park were painted in dazzling colours by pilots from the Al Fursan (The Knights), the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, and the Saudi Falcons, the Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, to the enjoyment of a myriad of visitors.

The airshow is organised in collaboration with the pavilion of the Gulf Cooepration Council at Expo.

