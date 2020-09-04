UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will continue to evolve: Abdullah bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reaffirmed the deeply-rooted, strategic and fraternal relations binding the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will continue to evolve thanks to the support of the two countries' leadership and their determination to ensure their bilateral ties remain a model to be emulated for sisterly Arab relations. The two countries are not bound only by historical, strategic relation, but also they are also united by exceptional ties that draw their strength from blood and common destiny," the UAE's top diplomat said in statements following his participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting which convened today virtually under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia.

"Our bilateral relations have gained further strength and momentum under the umbrella of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council which provides an ideal platform for integration between the two fraternal nations across all fields for the sake of delivering a brighter future," he said, noting the motivational achievements made by the Coordination Council.

The foreign ministerial meeting of the G20, which is held under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, convened under exceptional global circumstances due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheikh Abdullah said, expressing gratitude to the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to address the repercussions of the pandemic and its determination to ensure global synergy in order to survive the crisis and stem the fallout of the crisis on the sustainable development efforts made for the common good of all societies and peoples.

The Saudi G20 Presidency started in 2019 and ends on 30 November 2020. The Leaders' Summit will be held in November 2020.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud and President of the current session of the G20, for inviting him to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the G20, hailing his significant efforts to achieve the objectives of the G20, which is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The summit gathers the ​leaders of the largest economies of the world to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his conviction that the G20 under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia will fruitfully contribute to the global action aimed at ensuring prosperity and sustainable development for the peoples of the world.