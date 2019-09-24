UrduPoint.com
UAE-Saudi Relations Reflect Common Visions, Goals Of Their Leaderships: Saudi Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

UAE-Saudi relations reflect common visions, goals of their leaderships: Saudi Ambassador

Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, has stated that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia reflect the common visions and goals shared by their leaders and peoples, who are united by bonds of love, cohesion and one destiny

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, has stated that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia reflect the common visions and goals shared by their leaders and peoples, who are united by bonds of love, cohesion and one destiny.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of celebration of the 89th Saudi National Day in Qasr Watan, Dakhil said the two countries' leadership have made their peoples the cornerstone of a comprehensive development drive.

The peoples of Saudi Arabia and the UAE are celebrating the 89th Saudi National Day as one national day, reflecting the deep and strong historic relationship between the two countries, he added.

"The UAE's leadership honoured the achievements of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, by naming a street in the capital, Abu Dhabi, after him, which is not strange for the children of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"

"An extension of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street was also inaugurated a few months ago in Abu Dhabi, which highlights the common foundations and strategic relationship between the two countries and their peoples," Al Dakhil added.

During the celebration, Al Dakhil was received by Faisal Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Qasr Al Watan, and several officials from both countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the UAE.

