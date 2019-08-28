UrduPoint.com
UAE-Saudi Working Team Provides Leading Housing Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) A joint working team was formed to reinforce the strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the housing sector, to provide unified housing services and launch joint projects, as part of the work of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The team is responsible for launching joint housing initiatives, performing studies and presenting propositions to the council’s executive committee, as well as establishing a knowledge platform for unifying standards related to the construction sector and construction materials.

It will also coordinate the implementation of laws that prioritise housing projects and construction materials produced in the two countries, as well as in other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said that the UAE believes in the importance of strengthening its cooperation with Saudi Arabia in providing joint housing services, to achieve housing sustainability.

The council was formed as part of an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia signed in May 2016, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

