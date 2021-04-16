UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Says Prevention Is Key To Combatting Conflict-related Sexual Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

UAE says prevention is key to combatting conflict-related sexual violence

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) The UAE called on Member States of the UN to tackle the root causes of conflict-related sexual violence, including structural gender inequality and harmful social norms at the UN Security Council.

The UAE submitted a written statement for the Council’s annual Open Debate on Sexual Violence in Conflict and underscored that the subject would remain a key priority during its term on the Council in 2022-2023.

The UAE outlined its own efforts, including the recent launch of its first National Action Plan to implement UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security. The plan focuses on women’s meaningful and effective participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding, as well as the protection of women from sexual and gender-based violence.

Affirming its commitment to progress globally, the UAE highlighted its membership on the board of the Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action Compact part of the Generation Equality Forum as well as the UAE co-hosted ‘EndSGBV’ conferences in 2019 and 2020 that raised hundreds of millions of Dollars for relevant programming.

The UAE also noted its USD 10 million donation to sexual and gender-based violence response through the UN Population Fund, of which USD 2 million is pledged to address the violence experienced by the Rohingya Muslim minority and to enhance access to sexual and reproductive health services for victims of sexual violence.

Additionally, the UAE shared that it has expanded its contribution to Nadia’s Initiative to support the reconstruction of Sinjar and the voluntary return of survivors of sexual violence in safety and dignity to their homeland.

Furthermore, the UAE stressed that gender inequality is a root cause of Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women, including girls and survivors of sexual violence, in decision-making processes. In this regard, the UAE announced that it will be concluding an agreement with the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to undertake projects focusing on increasing women’s meaningful participation and leadership in political processes.

Additionally, the UAE also recommended that the international community collaborate to guarantee that law enforcement agencies have the capacity, are empowered by law, & are equipped to effectively address cases of conflict-related sexual violence. The UAE also called on the Council to increase its attention to sexual and gender-based violence during its deliberations. This would include inviting the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict to brief the body more regularly and providing for the effective deployment of gender advisers and women’s protection advisers to UN peace operations.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Minority UAE Progress United States Dollars Women 2019 2020 Muslim From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Portugal to lift suspension of UK, Brazil flights

30 minutes ago

US Delivers Emergency Shelter for 80,000 Ethiopian ..

31 minutes ago

Ukraine Asks US to Expand Training of Country's Tr ..

32 minutes ago

Belarus Expects to Receive 2nd $500Mln Tranche of ..

32 minutes ago

Belarusian President Receives Russian Prime Minist ..

32 minutes ago

24,383 senior citizens vaccinated

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.