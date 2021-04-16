UAE says prevention is key to combatting conflict-related sexual violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) The UAE called on Member States of the UN to tackle the root causes of conflict-related sexual violence, including structural gender inequality and harmful social norms at the UN Security Council.

The UAE submitted a written statement for the Council’s annual Open Debate on Sexual Violence in Conflict and underscored that the subject would remain a key priority during its term on the Council in 2022-2023.

The UAE outlined its own efforts, including the recent launch of its first National Action Plan to implement UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security. The plan focuses on women’s meaningful and effective participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding, as well as the protection of women from sexual and gender-based violence.

Affirming its commitment to progress globally, the UAE highlighted its membership on the board of the Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action Compact part of the Generation Equality Forum as well as the UAE co-hosted ‘EndSGBV’ conferences in 2019 and 2020 that raised hundreds of millions of Dollars for relevant programming.

The UAE also noted its USD 10 million donation to sexual and gender-based violence response through the UN Population Fund, of which USD 2 million is pledged to address the violence experienced by the Rohingya Muslim minority and to enhance access to sexual and reproductive health services for victims of sexual violence.

Additionally, the UAE shared that it has expanded its contribution to Nadia’s Initiative to support the reconstruction of Sinjar and the voluntary return of survivors of sexual violence in safety and dignity to their homeland.

Furthermore, the UAE stressed that gender inequality is a root cause of Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women, including girls and survivors of sexual violence, in decision-making processes. In this regard, the UAE announced that it will be concluding an agreement with the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to undertake projects focusing on increasing women’s meaningful participation and leadership in political processes.

Additionally, the UAE also recommended that the international community collaborate to guarantee that law enforcement agencies have the capacity, are empowered by law, & are equipped to effectively address cases of conflict-related sexual violence. The UAE also called on the Council to increase its attention to sexual and gender-based violence during its deliberations. This would include inviting the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict to brief the body more regularly and providing for the effective deployment of gender advisers and women’s protection advisers to UN peace operations.