UAE School Communication App Annuls Fees

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE School Communication app annuls fees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The UAE’s leading school-parent communication app has announced that it will rescind all its app usage fees for parents and schools until the end of the academic year, when it expects the Covid-19 outbreak to be better contained.

Schoolvoice is an app that is used by major schools in the UAE, connecting them to more than 150,000 parents, for communication and smart solutions enabling them to reach teachers and School staff within one platform to exchange information, receive notifications from the school and viewing their kids’ activities.

Ali Bin Yahia, CEO of Schoolvoice, has announced that the communication service will waive all fees for the next month until normal school schedules resume.

"These are not ordinary circumstances, and as such we believe in giving back to our community. Ours is a social enterprise, one that is founded on human relationships and good values, and believe in supporting parents during these trying times," said Bin Yahya.

Schoolvoice is an Emirati Edtech Startup that was set up in 2018 with funding and support from the Emirati Innovator Program of Sandooq Al Watan, a community initiative launched by a group of prominent Emirati businessmen that seeks to steer investments into the UAE’s human capital with projects and initiatives that focus on the strategic sectors that most affect people’s lives.

