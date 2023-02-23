UrduPoint.com

UAE Schools And Nursery Show To Begin Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM

UAE Schools and Nursery Show to begin tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) The UAE Schools and Nursery Show is set to kick off on Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The event will run from 24-26 February with wide participation of major educational institutions, schools, and nurseries.

The exhibition is an opportunity for parents to have a look at the best private schools and educational centres in the country and learn about the optimum education options, curricula, and the most prominent comprehensive education practices, in addition to meeting with the representatives of educational institutions, language institutes and education services providers to learn more about their facilities and advanced curricula and training programmes, so they can opt for what best suits their children.

The event, which comes under the International Education Show, stands out with its attractive offers of scholarships and the state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, most notable of which are the after-school programmes, services of disabled children centres, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

They are all intended to provide an indispensable opportunity for parents to get introduced to the best educational options for their children, exchange experiences and benefit from the expertise and services of experts and specialists who are taking part in the event.

The exhibition includes a set of creative and cultural activities dedicated to children, which are provided by the event's organisers with the aim of bringing amusement and happiness. These include colour drawings, delightful models, educational games and activities to develop the mind and stimulate thinking, as well as other activities and games that combine fun and benefit.

The exhibition opens to visitors from 17:00 to 21:00 on Friday, and from 15:00 to 21:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

