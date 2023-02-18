UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on advanced technical equipment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The UAE Search and Rescue team in Syria started training members of the Syrian Civil Defence on the advanced technical equipment for search and rescue, which was donated by the UAE to the Syrian Civil Defence under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and used in Operation “Chivalrous Knight / 2”.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al Kaabi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said, “We are racing against time to qualify the Syrian Civil Defence personnel through an intensive training course on the mechanism of using the advanced technical devices and equipment so that they are ready to address any future emergencies related to earthquakes and search and rescue operations.”