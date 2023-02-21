UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence members

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) The UAE Search and Rescue team continues its practical exercises to qualify and train members of the Syrian Civil Defence in dealing with emergency cases professionally.

During the training held in the Syrian governorate of Latakia, the participants received practical training related to civil defence work, especially in search and rescue operations.

The course comes as part of the joint bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Syria to exchange and transfer experiences in search and rescue operations as part of the "Gallant Knight / 2" operation.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al Kaabi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said that the training course started with participants receiving theoretical lessons, then field training on real cases. He added that the training equipped the participants with the skills required to handle advanced technical equipment designated for search and rescue operations.