UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) The UAE search and rescue team, comprising Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), Abu Dhabi Police, UAE National Guard and Joint Operations Command, is continuing to support those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar by providing relief, demonstrating UAE’s global humanitarian aid efforts.

The search and rescue operation will take place across six locations in Myanmar, with teams working in rotating morning and evening shifts to expedite response efforts and reach as many affected areas as possible.

