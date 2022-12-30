UrduPoint.com

UAE Secured 41.5 Pct Of Japan's Crude Oil Needs In November

December 30, 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) TOKYO, 30th December, 2022 (WAM) â€“ The UAE secured 41.5 percent of Japan's crude oil needs in November, which is equal to 32.17 million barrels, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, stated that the amount of crude that Japan imported during that month amounted to 77.53 million barrels, of which 74 million barrels, or 95.4 percent, originated from six Arab countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, with the Emirates being the Asian nation' top exporter of oil.

Oil remains the most significant energy source in Japan, accounting for about 40% of the countryâ€™s total energy supply, according to the International Energy Agency.

