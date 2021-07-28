UrduPoint.com
UAE Secured Reputation As Model For Economic Security, Attractiveness To Business: Zaki Nusseibeh

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE secured reputation as model for economic security, attractiveness to business: Zaki Nusseibeh

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) AL AIN, 28th July, 2021 (WAM) – The UAE has secured its place amongst the countries at the top of the global talent competitiveness index with its pioneering efforts to attract, develop, retain, and empower talent that is vital for advancing economic and social prosperity, said Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and the Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, while participating in the "Think Tank Talent for the Future Forum".

The think tank was organised jointly by TRENDS Research and Advisory and the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania, on 27th and 28th July, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together some of the best managers, CEOs, and experts of international think tanks.

In his speech, Nusseibeh highlighted the UAE’s reputation for advocating and pursuing tolerance and constructive dialogue. He asserted that in hosting this important forum, the UAE confirms its place amongst the countries at the top of the global talent competitiveness index and highlights its pioneering efforts to attract, develop, retain, and empower the talent that is vital for advancing economic and social prosperity.

He stated that the UAE leadership places a priority on the country’s capacity to pursue sustainable development while attracting talent in all the disciplines necessary to this purpose. In addition, it has a national strategy directed to attract global talent in strategic sectors.

As part of its preparations for the next fifty years, it has implemented an integrated governance framework to ensure the UAE has the talent and skill available to promote its ambition to achieve presence and excellence in specialised fields.

"The UAE is ranked as a leader in the field of youth empowerment.

It recognises the need to invest in young people and provide them with opportunities to excel. For example, in 2017, it established a national network of youth councils to ensure young people can represent their views and advocate their needs at all stages of government decision-making. In 2018, we created the Federal Institution for Youth to ensure young people are at the centre of policy development. In 2016, Shamma Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Youth Affairs. At the age of 22, she was the youngest government minister in the world. All these steps represent our will and commitment to ensure that youth sit at the heart of legislative and executive action. Through these measures, young people are key partners and actors in our efforts and vision for the next fifty years."

Nusseibeh emphasised that schools and universities are the cradles for nurturing talent, for developing basic and advanced skills, and maximising the potential of future generations. These institutions build both knowledge and the values necessary for the wise application of expertise in practical situations. He also explained the necessity to establish research centres and engage young people in them.

In conclusion, he said, "The process of attracting talent must go hand in hand with the process of discovering, motivating, and developing Emirati talent. Therefore, we must empower our national youth and enhance their knowledge and skills in all fields. This challenge lies first and foremost with the education system and its universities, think tanks, and research institutions. Such programmes will enable young people to interact with senior researchers and thought leaders and to develop an awareness of what is required to work in policy development."

