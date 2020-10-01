UAE Secures 24.8 Per Cent Of Japan's Crude Oil Needs In August
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:15 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE reached 18.143 million barrels in August, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.
The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported that the percentage of oil imports from the UAE amounted to 24.
8 per cent of the total Japanese oil imports, noting that the amount of crude oil that Japan imported during that month amounted to 73.189 million barrels.