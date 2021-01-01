UrduPoint.com
UAE Secures 27.5 Percent Of Japan's Crude Oil Needs In November

Fri 01st January 2021

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE reached19 million barrels in November 2020, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported that the percentage of oil imports from the UAE amounted to 27.

5 percent of the total Japanese oil imports, noting that the amount of crude oil that Japan imported during that month amounted to 69.140 million barrels.

