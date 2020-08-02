UrduPoint.com
UAE Secures 35% Of Japan's Crude Oil Needs In June

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE secures 35% of Japan's crude oil needs in June

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE reached to 20.13 million barrels in June, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported that the percentage of oil imports from the UAE amounted to 35.

1 percent of the total Japanese oil imports, noting that the amount of crude oil that Japan imported during that month amounted to 57.33 million barrels.

