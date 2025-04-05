UAE Secures Seat On UN Commission On Narcotic Drugs Representing Asia-Pacific Group
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has been elected to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for the 2026–2029 term, as a representative of the Asia-Pacific Group.
The election took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, where new members were voted in for this central policymaking body within the United Nations system.
Established under a resolution by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the CND is the Primary forum for shaping global drug policy. It holds critical responsibilities under various international drug control conventions, including overseeing the implementation of treaties and guiding international collaboration in addressing drug-related challenges.
The UAE’s successful candidacy reflects the nation’s strong diplomatic ties with regional and global partners, as well as its influential role in promoting coordinated, integrated efforts to combat narcotic drug challenges worldwide.
Following the vote, the UAE joins Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as the Asia-Pacific Group’s representatives on the Commission, a key subsidiary body of ECOSOC. Membership allows the UAE to play an active role in shaping international drug policies—proposing, contributing to, and voting on resolutions and frameworks. It also underscores the country’s growing stature in the global arena and its commitment to enhancing international security, combating the illegal spread of narcotics, and helping maintain a balanced global approach to drug supply and demand.
The Commission on Narcotic Drugs was established by ECOSOC Resolution No. 9 (1946) to assist in monitoring the implementation of international drug control treaties. In 1991, the UN General Assembly broadened its mandate to also serve as the governing body of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The Commission’s agenda consists of both normative, treaty-based elements and operational components. It meets annually to adopt resolutions that shape international drug control efforts. A major milestone came in 2019, when the Commission adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Strengthening Action at National, Regional, and International Levels to Accelerate the Implementation of Joint Commitments to Combat the World Drug Problem. Under this declaration, member states committed to reviewing progress by 2029, with a midterm review conducted in 2024.
Actively implementing the 2019 declaration, the Commission continues to review global trends in drug supply and demand, adopt resolutions, and lead the formulation of policies and action plans. Its work is vital in developing a balanced, integrated global strategy to counter the world drug problem and safeguard communities.
