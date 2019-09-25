UAE seeks durable political solutions during key engagements at UNGA

The UAE spent its third day at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly seeking durable solutions to key contemporary challenges with its international partners

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The UAE spent its third day at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly seeking durable solutions to key contemporary challenges with its international partners.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, attended the Gulf Cooperation Council Troika meeting with the People’s Republic of China, wherein the parties explored ways to enhance cooperation between the Gulf States and China in the commercial, economic, and investment fields.

Gargash also met with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, and Nickolay Mladenov, Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, UNSCO, on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, met with Vuk Jeremic, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia and President of the United Nations General Assembly's 67th Session, and the two ministers discussed furthering the relations between the UAE and Serbia.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in the Ministerial Level Pledging Conference for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, cohosted by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bangladesh, and the UNHCR.

Al Hashimy also attended the meeting of countries involved in the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the second day of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019, including with Helena Valdés, head of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

Al Zeyoudi also met with Yannick Glemarec, Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund, to discuss the UAE's initiatives in transforming towards a green economy and strengthening partnerships with the private sector to develop this process.

At the regional level, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, conducted a bilateral meeting with Dr. Rola Dashti, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, where both parties discussed the Commission’s pivotal role as a coordinator to promote cooperation and integration among the Arab states with the aim of ensuring stability and prosperity in the region.

Al Sayegh then met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, Sylvie Baipo-Temon, wherein they discussed the latest developments in the Central African Republic and the region.

Al Sayegh also held a meeting with Liberian Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Findley, and Commerce Minister, Wilson Tarpeh, to discuss ways to bolster bilateral relations in the investment and economic fields.

He then met with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Lasha Darsalia, to review ways to strengthen bilateral diplomatic, economic, commercial, investment, and cultural ties.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, attended the High-Level Political Forum.

The UAE delegation also emphasised the UAE’s deep and sustained commitment to UN-led initiatives and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to build a more peaceful and tolerant world. Ohoud Al Roumi and Abdulla Nasser Lootah represented the UAE at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.