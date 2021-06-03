UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem Al Zaabi

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Salem Issa Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its trade and economic ties with Iraq.

Al Zaabi made this statement during his visit to the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, where he met with Abdul Razzaq Al Zuhairi, President of the Federation, who affirmed Iraq’s desire to strengthen ties and enhance UAE-Iraqi trade relations.

Al Zaabi noted that several major Emirati companies wish to invest in Iraq, adding that his meeting with Al Zuhairi was productive, especially in light of the eagerness the federation showed in enhancing economic ties.

Al Zuhairi said that Iraq offers a conducive investment environment for Emirati companies, adding that the federation has plans to organise a UAE-Iraqi forum that brings together business leaders from both countries.