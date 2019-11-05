UAE seen as unique model of tolerance, peaceful coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The key initiatives launched by the UAE since the start of the year reflect the country's vision to combat extremism and promote openness with other cultures, making it a leading regional and international centre of spreading these values, through hosting major conferences and forums attended by influential intellectuals and scholars.

Specialist events and initiatives organised monthly by government and private authorities and non-profit organisations, along with the efforts of the country's embassies to promote these events abroad, highlight the sustainability and strengthening of the tolerance and coexistence of the entire Emirati community.

Given the importance of consolidating the values of peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood taken by the UAE as an approach, in September, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi handed over 18 local houses of worship to non-Muslims.

Enriching knowledge and cultural tolerance The UAE aims to enrich the community’s knowledge and cultural tolerance and discusses the role of tolerance in establishing community coherence, through holding forums.

Under this framework, the Zayed House for Islamic Culture organised the third edition of the "Tolerance Forum," under the slogan, "The Role of Tolerance in Social Cohesion" to reinforce cultural interaction and community coherence. During the forum, over 790,000 signed the 'Covenant For Million Tolerant'. It is expected that the number of participants will exceed one million by the end of November.

Another forum was held, under the title, "Human Fraternity: The UAE's Vision of a Tolerant World," organised by the Al-Ittihad Emirati Newspaper.

As part of the initiatives that aim to promote awareness of the values of tolerance, the International Institute for Tolerance, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, launched the World Tolerance Network, as part of its 2019-2022 strategic plan to strengthen UAE’s efforts to promote global peace and stability.

The World Tolerance Network seeks to be a global platform to promote the principles of tolerance, peace, harmony and coexistence among communities worldwide, by bringing together peace experts under one umbrella.

Extensive Emirati diplomatic activity to promote tolerance Globally, UAE embassies around the world participated in an extensive diplomatic activity to achieve the country’s humanitarian mission and participated in many international events and forums that aimed to combat resentment and promote tolerance globally.

Under this framework, the country’s embassy in Austria participated in an international conference organised by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in Vienna, entitled, "The Power of Words: The Role of Religion, Media and Policy in Countering Hate Speech." The event discussed methods to strengthen international cooperation to counter hate speech.

The UAE Embassy in Greece organised "Tolerance Week" to highlight the UAE’s key role in promoting tolerance, as a model to follow by other countries. The event was attended by religious clerics, scholars and officials from the Greek government, and highlighted the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmad El Tayeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi.

In line with the UAE’s vision of peaceful religious coexistence, the UAE Embassy in Nigeria organised the interfaith tolerance dialogue on promoting religious tolerance and acceptance forum in the capital, Abuja, to celebrate the Year of Tolerance. The event discussed the values of moderation and tolerance in islam, Christianity and other religions, and addressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and respect in diverse communities.