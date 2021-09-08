UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Mauritania

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Mauritania to help curb the spread of the virus and support Mauritania's efforts to accelerate its recovery.

Additionally carrying 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies, the aircraft is the fifth of its kind to be sent to Mauritania.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, the UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, said that the UAE and Mauritania share fraternal ties and strong cooperation across several fields.

This shipment is part of the UAE leadership's efforts to provide all forms of support to the Mauritanian people and advance Mauritania's drive in containing the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting its people, Al Mehairi explained.

He added that, since April 2020, the UAE has sent around 35 metric tonnes of medical supplies and vaccines to Mauritania.

In July, the UAE established the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed field hospital in Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania. The hospital is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies and comprises 200 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

To date, the UAE has sent more than 2,250 tonnes of medical supplies to more than 136 countries as part of its efforts to contain the pandemic.

