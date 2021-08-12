UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The UAE dispatched an aircraft, which arrived in the Philippines' capital of Manila today, carrying medical supplies, including 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support countries in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khaled Al Hajri, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Manila, said that this step aligns with the UAE leadership's keenness to support efforts made by authorities in the Philippines to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the Philippines was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE, wherein the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 7.3 metric tonnes of medical supplies in April 2020.

Al Hajri highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and the Philippines, which span several decades.

Since the pandemic's onset, the UAE has provided more than 2,250 metric tonnes of aid to more than 136 countries.

Related Topics

UAE Manila Philippines April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

1 minute ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

9 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

13 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.