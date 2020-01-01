UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends 114,000 Food Parcels To Yemen’s Red Sea Coast During Year Of Tolerance

Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE sends 114,000 food parcels to Yemen’s Red Sea Coast during Year of Tolerance

RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) During the Year of Tolerance 2019, the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, sent 28 tonnes of food aid on a convoy carrying 114,400 food parcels to the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The convoy carried comprehensive food parcels that benefitted over 400 families in the villages of Al Shazliyah, Nubat Qusais and Al Salima in Mocha District, Taiz Governorate.

Local residents expressed their happiness at receiving the aid while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them.

