UAE Sends 117 Tonnes Of Relief Supplies To Türkiye, Syria Over Past 24 Hours As Part Of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria over past 24 hours as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2023 (WAM) – Within the past 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” for the victims of the earthquake that struck Syria and Türkiye.

These include 97 tonnes of foodstuffs, 20 tonnes of medical supplies, and 696 tents to shelter the affected people via cargo flights to Syria and Turkey that totalled 36 to date.

Using sophisticated tools and equipment, the Emirati search and rescue crews are moving on with their mission to save people buried beneath the wreckage.

