UAE Sends 13 Tonnes Of Food Supplies To Chad As Part Of Its Humanitarian Support For Sudanese People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane carrying 13 tonnes of food supplies to the Republic of Chad this morning to provide urgent humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees and the local community, especially the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stressed that sending these supplies aligns with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to extend a helping hand to assist civilians in Sudan, and to support Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries by providing essential aid. The shipment is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and its policy to stand by countries and peoples in times of need.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE's efforts over the past months have included sending food supplies, as well as providing medical services through the establishment of a field hospital in Amdjarass. The hospital was built to treat Sudanese people in Chad as well as the local community, to help alleviate the humanitarian consequences resulting from the influx of a large number of refugees. Since opening, the hospital has treated 3,509 patients.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the opening of a coordination office for foreign aid in Amdjarass, as part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide assistance to the Chadian people and support endeavours to deliver relief aid through the UAE’s humanitarian institutions to Sudanese refugees in Chad.

