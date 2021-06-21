UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends 20 Ambulances To Support Palestinians In Gaza

Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The UAE today sent 20 ambulances equipped with essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing.

The shipment of the aid, which was organised by the country's humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), aims to support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions.

The UAE always seeks to support the humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, which require everyone's solidarity to enable them to overcome their harsh social conditions, through providing for their needs, especially for women and children.

The UAE is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and sent 960 tonnes of urgent medical and food supplies to some 20,000 local families in June, as part of its humanitarian and relief programmes aimed at assisting the people of Palestine.

The country also sent 808 tonnes of urgent relief aid in January, through 29 trucks that passed through the Rafah Border Crossing, to support 20,000 families, provide for the basic needs of Palestinians and improve their living conditions.

