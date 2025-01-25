UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The UAE has dispatched 25 ambulances, advanced equipment and medical supplies to Angola in continuation of the country’s consistent efforts to help augment the capacities of developing countries in healthcare in compliance with the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is part of the UAE's US$220 million global initiative to support Africa’s health sector which was previously announced by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development, during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and Angola in various sectors, in particular the health sector which is facing major challenges in Africa and requiring international cooperation due to weak infrastructure and facilities.

His Excellency added, “Improving the state of the health sector and enhancing standards of healthcare is an important part of the UAE's foreign aid programmes and a significant priority area.”

His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, drew attention to the UAE's international commitment to less developed nations, especially in Africa, given the enormous challenges due to climate change and economic deprivation which need strong international cooperation and concerted efforts.