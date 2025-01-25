Open Menu

UAE Sends 25 Ambulances, Equipment, Medical Supplies To Angola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The UAE has dispatched 25 ambulances, advanced equipment and medical supplies to Angola in continuation of the country’s consistent efforts to help augment the capacities of developing countries in healthcare in compliance with the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is part of the UAE's US$220 million global initiative to support Africa’s health sector which was previously announced by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development, during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and Angola in various sectors, in particular the health sector which is facing major challenges in Africa and requiring international cooperation due to weak infrastructure and facilities.

His Excellency added, “Improving the state of the health sector and enhancing standards of healthcare is an important part of the UAE's foreign aid programmes and a significant priority area.”

His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, drew attention to the UAE's international commitment to less developed nations, especially in Africa, given the enormous challenges due to climate change and economic deprivation which need strong international cooperation and concerted efforts.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations UAE Dubai Angola Million

Recent Stories

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

36 minutes ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

51 minutes ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

13 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East