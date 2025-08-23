Open Menu

UAE Sends 30 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies, Including Emergency Medicines To Chad To Combat Cholera Outbreak

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad to combat cholera outbreak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has sent 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to the Republic of Chad to help contain the outbreak of cholera.

This comes as part of the UAE’s leading global humanitarian role in supporting the healthcare sector across Africa and taking immediate measures to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues its international humanitarian commitment to address health challenges wherever they arise, by developing appropriate solutions in coordination with international organisations and relevant entities across the world.

He said, “The World Health Organisation has recently warned that the global cholera situation continues to deteriorate, expressing concern after more than 390,000 cases and 4,332 deaths in 31 countries reported so far this year.

The organisation’s alert highlighted the spread of the disease in several countries, including the Republic of Chad.”

He noted that the UAE’s urgent humanitarian response reflects its steadfast international commitment to intensifying global efforts to prevent such diseases and to providing timely medical treatments to ensure both prevention and cure.

He further explained that the UAE Aid Agency would continue implementing foreign aid programmes in line with the country’s policy on international humanitarian affairs, including humanitarian response and relief plans, early recovery and stabilisation programmes, as well as providing vital assistance to improve living conditions and support communities facing challenges or crises. This will be achieved through cooperation with international organisations and local entities in target countries, with the aim of creating tangible and sustainable impact.

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Cure Alert Chad United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..

21 seconds ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montene ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

4 hours ago
 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on De ..

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5

12 hours ago
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, militar ..

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

13 hours ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

13 hours ago
 57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

13 hours ago
 CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice fo ..

CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling

13 hours ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East