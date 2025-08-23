- Home
UAE Sends 30 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies, Including Emergency Medicines To Chad To Combat Cholera Outbreak
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has sent 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to the Republic of Chad to help contain the outbreak of cholera.
This comes as part of the UAE’s leading global humanitarian role in supporting the healthcare sector across Africa and taking immediate measures to prevent the spread of diseases.
Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues its international humanitarian commitment to address health challenges wherever they arise, by developing appropriate solutions in coordination with international organisations and relevant entities across the world.
He said, “The World Health Organisation has recently warned that the global cholera situation continues to deteriorate, expressing concern after more than 390,000 cases and 4,332 deaths in 31 countries reported so far this year.
The organisation’s alert highlighted the spread of the disease in several countries, including the Republic of Chad.”
He noted that the UAE’s urgent humanitarian response reflects its steadfast international commitment to intensifying global efforts to prevent such diseases and to providing timely medical treatments to ensure both prevention and cure.
He further explained that the UAE Aid Agency would continue implementing foreign aid programmes in line with the country’s policy on international humanitarian affairs, including humanitarian response and relief plans, early recovery and stabilisation programmes, as well as providing vital assistance to improve living conditions and support communities facing challenges or crises. This will be achieved through cooperation with international organisations and local entities in target countries, with the aim of creating tangible and sustainable impact.
