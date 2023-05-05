UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 30 Tonnes Of Urgent Food Supplies To Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE sends 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2023 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates sent the first shipment of 30 tonnes of basic food supplies through Emirates Airline to Sudan to provide urgent support to thousands of Sudanese families affected by the current situation.

The UAE is one of the first countries to send direct relief to Sudan under the directives of the UAE leadership and as part of their enduring efforts to support the Sudanese people and contribute to international relief efforts. UAE relief will serve to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the current situation, which has led to a severe shortage of many services and affected large segments of the population, especially the sick, children, the elderly, and women, due to food shortages.

UAE assistance to Sudan has taken various forms to support the Sudanese people, including refugees and displaced people in neighboring countries. This relief has included the UAE sending an aircraft with supplies and food to assist Sudanese refugees on the Chad-Sudan border and working with the World Health Organisation to send 30 tonnes of urgent medical supplies from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. The shipment was the first international relief shipment to land in Sudan since the conflict began and provided critical surgical supplies and basic medicines.

Related Topics

Shortage World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sudan United Arab Emirates May Border Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in tri ..

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

5 minutes ago
 US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment ..

US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment down

12 minutes ago
 High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegatio ..

High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegations arriving in Pakistan on May ..

12 minutes ago
 DC urges health workers to play role for eradicati ..

DC urges health workers to play role for eradicating polio

12 minutes ago
 NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Ho ..

NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Hospital Kashmore

12 minutes ago
 Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan- ..

Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations: Envoy

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.