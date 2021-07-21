UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends 300,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Comoros

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2021) The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 9 metric tonnes of medical supplies and 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Union of the Comoros to help curb the spread of the virus.

The aircraft was received at the airport of the Comorian capital, Moroni, by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros.

Assoumani commended the UAE's global humanitarian and developmental efforts, highlighting the UAE’s continuous support for his country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his appreciation to the UAE's leadership, government and people for their noble humanitarian stances and their support of the Comoros and its people.

For his part, Al Maqbali said, "This gesture is part of the UAE's efforts to support the drive of Comoros' government and medical sector in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic."

The UAE Ambassador underscored the deep relations that the UAE and the Comoros share, and the keenness of their leaderships to grow and strengthen the ties between their countries.

