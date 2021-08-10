UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 300,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Comoros

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) As part of its efforts to support sisterly and friendly countries, the UAE today dispatched an aircraft to the Comoros loaded with 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and other medical supplies, including 600,000 injection needles, to facilitate the local vaccination process.

Saeed Mohammed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros, said dispatching the medical supplies aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the ongoing support of the UAE for the Comoros, through providing a sizeable quantity of vaccines for a large segment of its population, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

"In the past three months, the UAE has sent three aircraft loaded with 21.7 tons of medical supplies, in addition to an aircraft in April 2021 loaded with 43 tons of food aid," he added.

The UAE has provided over 2,250 tons of aid to over 136 countries.

Related Topics

UAE Needles Comoros April

Recent Stories

RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

12 seconds ago
 VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mil ..

VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mills

14 seconds ago
 Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Grou ..

Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Group of International Price Fixin ..

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan ready for talks, but onus on India to ens ..

Pakistan ready for talks, but onus on India to ensure 'enabling environment': FO ..

17 seconds ago
 48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

21 minutes ago
 2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.