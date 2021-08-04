UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 47 Metric Tonnes Of Medical Supplies To Tunisia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE sends 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) The UAE dispatched two cargo planes, which arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, carrying 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies, including a number of respirators and oxygen cylinders, in support of Tunisia's drive to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, said that the UAE is closely monitoring the health situation in Tunisia, noting that this step is a continuation of the UAE's efforts to provide support to Tunisia to aid in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that this initiative is the fruit of ongoing communication between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, noting that the UAE will continue to monitor worldwide health developments to advance its efforts to support other nations.

Last July, the UAE sent 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, and in November 2020, it sent approximately 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies and equipment at a time when the worldwide number of COVID-related cases was rapidly rising due to a lack of medical supplies around the world.

To date, the UAE has provided over 2,200 metric tonnes of medical supplies to more than 135 countries, demonstrating once again its solidarity with other nations in line with the UAE leadership's vision.

