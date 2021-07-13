UAE sends 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia to curb the spread of the virus.

This urgent response comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the health conditions of the Tunisian people during the pandemic.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, stated that the leadership’s directives to send the COVID-19 vaccine doses are in line with the UAE’s support for the Tunisian people during the difficult circumstances Tunisia is facing now as a result of the pandemic.

He added that in November 2020, the UAE sent a plane to Tunisia carrying 11 tonnes of medical diagnostic equipment, ventilators, mobile breathing units and PPE (personal protective equipment) to enhance the efforts of frontline workers.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a phone call from President Kais Saied of Tunisia, wherein they discussed the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.