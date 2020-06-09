UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends 72 Tonnes Of Medical Aid To Maldives In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE sends 72 tonnes of medical aid to Maldives in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) As part of its leading humanitarian role in the fight against COVID-19, the UAE today dispatched 72 tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives to support efforts to curb the pandemic’s spread. The aid included critically-needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies expected to benefit more than 72,000 healthcare workers as they work to contain the virus.

UAE Ambassador to the Maldives Dr. Saeed Mohamed Ali Al Shamsi remarked, "In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE has served as a determined member of the international community in ensuring that aid reaches all corners of the world. Eliminating COVID-19 requires collective action, and no nation can engage in this fight alone.

"

"Today’s aid delivery to the Maldives reflects this pledge of coordination between countries battling COVID-19, and the UAE is proud to have assisted dozens of countries in this brotherly manner in recent days," he continued.

For his part, Dr. Hussain Niyaaz, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, extended his gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for their consistent support to the Maldives in efforts to overcome the pandemic and supply healthcare workers with the necessary protection.

It is worth noting that to date, the UAE has dispatched over 802 tonnes of aid to more than 65 countries, benefiting approximately 802,000 medical professionals.

Related Topics

World UAE Maldives All

Recent Stories

UAE health ministry conducts over 37,000 additiona ..

6 minutes ago

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

18 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Hold ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Health awarded honorary PhD by Univers ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s Group 42 and UK’s Oxford Nanopore co-dev ..

21 minutes ago

Zeina, the youngest Emirati stranded abroad, retur ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.