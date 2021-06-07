UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical supplies to Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), sent today 960 tonnes of urgent medical and food items to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions for about 20,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

Implementing the directives of the Emirati leadership, the UAE sent 33 shipments through the Rafah Border Crossing, as part of the humanitarian and relief programmes for the fraternal Palestinian people.

The assistance came at a time when a large segment of the population is suffering from dire humanitarian conditions, and a lack of necessary needs of food, medicine, clothing and basic construction materials.

The UAE always sought to provide all possible support to enhance the humanitarian response to help the Palestinians in such circumstances that require everyone to show solidarity towards overcoming their harsh impacts on societies, especially women and children.

The UAE is closely following the developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Last January, 808 tonnes of urgent relief materials were sent through 29 trucks that entered through the Rafah Border Crossing as well, with a value of AED9 million, to support 10,000 families and provide the basic needs of Palestinians, to improve their living conditions.