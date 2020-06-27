UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Additional Medical Aid To Iran In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

UAE sends additional medical aid to Iran in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The UAE sent an aid plane carrying 16 metric tons of urgent medical supplies to Iran to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 16,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

This aid plane is the fourth to be sent by the UAE to Iran since March. On March 16, the UAE dispatched two aid planes carrying more than 33 metric tons of critical medical supplies, followed by another aircraft on March 3 containing 7.5 metric tons of medical supplies in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.

"The UAE's efforts to operate numerous emergency medical flights to assist Iran’s medical sector reflect the authenticity of the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the spirit of tolerance and solidarity embedded in UAE policies. The UAE has long stood with the leadership and peoples of other countries in difficult times, supporting them and helping save their lives without regard to any other considerations," said Saif Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The UAE hopes that these supplies will enhance the capacity of medical staff in Iran and provide them with greater protection."

Related Topics

World Iran UAE March

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

25 seconds ago

Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dha ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Board of Moha ..

30 minutes ago

10 booked over gas pilferage

7 minutes ago

Indian troops launched a massive cordon, search op ..

7 minutes ago

10 arrested, contraband recovered in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.