UAE sends aid, medical convoys to Taiz, Hadramaut in Yemen

TAIZ, YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, sent aid and medical convoys to rescue people in the west of Taiz Governorate and remote regions in the Governorate of Hadramaut, as part of its humanitarian response programme to alleviate the hardships of Yemenis.

The ERC distributed food baskets in towns and villages while three mobile clinics received patients.

In Ghayl Ba Wazir District of Hadramaut Governorate, the ERC delivered 200 food baskets weighing 16 tonnes for 1,000 low-income individuals and poor families.

Food baskets distributed since the beginning of the Year of Tolerance reached 34,644 benefiting 173,220 individuals in the Governorate.

The ERC will continue to provide underprivileged families with essentials in liberated governorates in the Red Sea Coast.

In mid-November, it also launched a massive health campaign to combat infectious diseases in the same region.