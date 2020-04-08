UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Aid Plane To Colombia To Assist Efforts To Counter COVID-19, Repatriates Colombian Citizens

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE sends aid plane to Colombia to assist efforts to counter COVID-19, repatriates Colombian citizens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 10 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Colombia to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

"The delivery of aid by the UAE comes in furtherance of our nation’s belief in providing critical assistance where needed and demonstrating solidarity with those facing unprecedented challenges such as the one the world is now witnessing with COVID-19," said Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

He added that UAE assistance to Colombia would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread. He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Colombia and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, Al Owais noted that the aid plane succeeded in repatriating 63 Colombian citizens from the UAE as a result of coordination between Emirati and Colombian authorities to ensure their safe return.

