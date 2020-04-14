UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Aid Plane To Cyprus To Assist Efforts To Counter COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to Cyprus, benefitting nearly 10,000 healthcare professionals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Providing support to countries affected by COVID-19 is a humanitarian obligation upon all countries, as strengthening multilateral cooperation is necessary to overcome this crisis," said Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus.

"This assistance is one of many shipments that the UAE has sent since the beginning of the crisis to affected countries, in addition to cooperating with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to promote a more robust global response to the virus’ outbreak," he concluded.

He pointed out that the UAE’s provision of medical supplies to Cyprus will enable healthcare workers there to safely perform their professional duties in combating the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, he stressed that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Cyprus and all affected countries as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

