UAE Sends Aid Plane To Ethiopia To Assist Efforts To Counter COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 33 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Ethiopia to assist approximately 33,000 healthcare professionals.

The aid plane transported 15 metric tons of aid provided by the UAE to Ethiopia, as well as 3 metric tons provided by the UAE to the African Union and 15 metric tons of aid provided by the World Health Organization, WHO, to help Ethiopia and other African countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment to cooperating with countries to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

"The UAE is committed to a humanitarian approach that upholds emergency relief in areas of need as a key tenet. Through our partnership with the World Health Organisation, we are proud to honour this mandate in facilitating the delivery of critical aid to Ethiopia as it exerts all efforts to contain COVID-19," said Mohamed Salem Al Rashedi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Al Rashedi added that UAE assistance to Ethiopia would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Ethiopia and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus and Director of Emergency Operations Rick Brennan praised the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and extended their thanks to the UAE for its efforts to support counter-COVID-19 efforts around the world.

