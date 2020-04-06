UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Aid Plane To Italy To Assist Efforts To Counter COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAE sends aid plane to Italy to assist efforts to counter COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 10 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals.

This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment to cooperating with countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

"Since its founding as a nation, the UAE has committed to extending assistance to countries and peoples in distress, and the COVID-19 crisis has affirmed the effectiveness of this approach. This is evidenced by efforts to help a number of countries to which the pandemic has spread, reflecting that the UAE humanitarian approach prioritises support for the leadership and people of countries experiencing challenges," said Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy.

"This aid comes within the framework of numerous other initiatives undertaken by the UAE Government to combat the spread of COVID-19. These initiatives include emergency assistance collaborations with the World Health Organisation, WHO, as well as the provision of aid to various countries, including China, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Seychelles to help them overcome this crisis," Al Shamsi added.

The Ambassador pointed out that UAE assistance to Italy will enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread. He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Italy and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

For his part, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that aid granted by the UAE symbolises solidarity between the two countries and represents critical assistance to Italy’s doctors, nurses, and medical staff. In the name of the Italian people, Di Maio thanked the UAE Government and people, noting that the donation would enable thousands of Italians to protect themselves and work to save the lives of others.

"We are currently experiencing a phase that can only be described as war against an invisible enemy waged by our medical personnel, and the personal protective equipment provided today by the UAE to Italy is our weapon in this battle. We consider this gesture to embody solidarity in practice and on-ground assistance. Italy will never forget the countries that supported it during this difficult period, which is not only a health crisis but an economic and community one as well," Di Maio concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Iran China UAE Italy Seychelles United Arab Emirates All Government Weapon

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

10 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

14 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

14 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

21 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

15 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.