UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Aid Plane To Tunisia In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE sends aid plane to Tunisia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies and ventilators to Tunisia, to assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

The move is part of UAE efforts to help brotherly Arab countries.

"The UAE and Tunisia have shared a common vision of development for several decades, embodied in strong bilateral relations, the exchange of experiences, and coordination in many areas of interest to both countries," said Rashed Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

He added, "The UAE is keen to provide support to brotherly countries in difficult circumstances in the region and worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In this regard, a medical aid plane was sent today to Tunisia to support the health sector and contribute to strengthening its ability to face the crisis."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1592 metric tons of aid to 119 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Tunisia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

10 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.