UAE sends aid to Slovenia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 8 metric tons of medical supplies and testing equipment to Slovenia. This aid will assist approximately 8000 healthcare workers as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The UAE and the Republic of Slovenia enjoy a growing economic and trade relationship. The leadership of both countries is exerting significant effort to expand bilateral relations to broader horizons to serve the developmental interests of both countries," said Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh, UAE Ambassador to Austria and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.

He added, "In continuation of the UAE's efforts to provide a helping hand to all brotherly and friendly countries, the UAE leadership has been keen to contribute to supporting the health sector in Slovenia by providing the necessary medical supplies to deal with the pandemic, especially among frontline medical professionals."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1760 metric tons of aid to 129 countries, supporting more than 1.7 million medical professionals in the process.