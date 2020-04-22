UAE Sends Assistance to Sudan in Gesture of Brotherly Support to Counter COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22 April 2020 – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to the Republic of Sudan to bolster the country’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shipment, which contained medical equipment and test kit supplies, will benefit more than 7,000 healthcare professionals in Sudan.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, remarked: "The UAE and Sudan are bound by historic ties of brotherhood and exchange across the political, economic, and cultural fields.

Since the founding of our nation, Sudan has stood by the UAE as a steadfast partner in the region."

"Today’s assistance represents the enduring nature of our partnership, which is based on the mutual recognition that extending a hand of cooperation enhances the welfare of both of our countries and peoples. In the fight against COVID-19, such alliances are of the utmost importance as the international community faces this challenge as one," he affirmed.

To date, the UAE has sent over 270 metric tons of aid to 25 countries, supporting more than 270,000 medical professionals in the process.