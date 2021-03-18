UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Emergency Food And Medical Aid To Victims Of Bata Explosion In Equatorial Guinea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE sends emergency food and medical aid to victims of Bata explosion in Equatorial Guinea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has sent emergency medical and food aid to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, including medical, relief, and food supplies, as part of the UAE's humanitarian solidarity following a series of accidental explosions in the city of Bata last week.

The massive destruction of buildings and service facilities has left hundreds dead and wounded.

The urgent medical and food assistance to Equatorial Guinea provided by the UAE comes as part of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to stand by friendly countries in humanitarian situations that require rapid intervention to alleviate the crisis and help those affected.

