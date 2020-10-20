UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Fifth Medical Aid Plane To Kazakhstan In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE today sent a fifth aid plane carrying 21 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Kazakhstan.

This aid will assist approximately 21,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"Kazakhstan was one of the first countries to receive medical assistance from the UAE. In the past six months, four aircraft carrying 54.5 metric tons of medical supplies have been sent to the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan," said Ammar Omar Al Breiki, Acting Charge D'affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.

He added, "The dispatch of the fifth aid plane today affirms the keenness of the UAE's leadership to develop the distinguished relations between the two countries by providing medical supplies to support healthcare workers in Kazakhstan and strengthen their ability to face the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,543 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.

